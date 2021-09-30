Letters to the Editor for Oct. 1, 2021: Building on a base when rethinking Monument Ave.

Building on a base when

rethinking Monument Ave.

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Let’s reuse the existing pedestals on Monument Avenue as we reimagine it. And let’s avoid the missteps of the "Lost Cause" generation and not embrace current issues of the "Woke Causes" generation. RVA is a diverse community, and highlighting one segment can disenfranchise another.

A short-term resolution could be to wrap some pedestal with graphics, such as using the J.E.B. Stuart base to recognize an entrance to the Virginia Commonwealth University campus. In the longer term, where a reimagining needs to refrain from memorializing the unrest of 2020, the Arthur Ashe statue could move to the intersection of his namesake boulevard. The Jefferson Davis setting could be reconfigured with figures of the military, first responders and educators intermingled to highlight their contributions to the city and nation. The Stuart pedestal could retain a VCU theme.

And at Monument's intersection with Roseneath Road, there could be statues of President Abraham Lincoln and Army Sgt. William Carney, a Virginian (born into slavery in Norfolk) and the first African American recipient of the Medal of Honor.