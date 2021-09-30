 Skip to main content
Letters to the Editor for Oct. 1, 2021: Making the math work for rural broadband
Making the math work

for rural broadband

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

People ask how I would fund rural broadband expansion. Here is my plan.

The federal government already has allocated money for rural broadband expansion (which states had no say-so in), so it’s the legislature’s job to assure those funds go where they are supposed to go. I would offer tax breaks to internet service providers for bringing broadband to rural customers — let’s say $1,000 per year per customer for five years.

For 50,000 customers, that's $50 million per year, or $250 million over five years. If those customers pay an average of $100 a month for broadband service, that's $60 million per year, or $300 million over the same five years.

Joe Paschal.

Libertarian candidate,

61st House District.

