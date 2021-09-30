Letters to the Editor for Oct. 1, 2021: On foot, risk feels high at Henrico intersection

On foot, risk feels high
at Henrico intersection
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In western Henrico County, the intersection of Twin Hickory Road and Hickory Bend Drive is a very busy area. It is near Deep Run High School, Twin Hickory Elementary School, the Twin Hickory library branch and many neighborhoods with young children.
There are signals that can be activated when someone wants to cross the street, but many drivers disregard the flashing signs. On several occasions, I have attempted to cross the street only to be met by drivers who pretend they don’t see the signs or me. I have seen them refuse to slow down or even move to another lane to avoid me. Young children, teenagers, older adults — whether walking, jogging, bicycling or crossing to the library — are in the area all day.
What will it take for drivers to obey the law and slow down? Will it take injury or death of an innocent person? I pray this won’t happen.
Joyce Drexler.
Glen Allen.