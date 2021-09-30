Letters to the Editor for Oct. 1, 2021: On foot, risk feels high at Henrico intersection

On foot, risk feels high

at Henrico intersection

There are signals that can be activated when someone wants to cross the street, but many drivers disregard the flashing signs. On several occasions, I have attempted to cross the street only to be met by drivers who pretend they don’t see the signs or me. I have seen them refuse to slow down or even move to another lane to avoid me. Young children, teenagers, older adults — whether walking, jogging, bicycling or crossing to the library — are in the area all day.