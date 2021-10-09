Letters to the Editor for Oct. 10, 2021: Facebook outage should spur some civic wisdom

Facebook outage should

spur some civic wisdom

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Now that we’ve all realized, after last week's outage, that we can survive without Facebook for a few hours, I invite Virginia voters to take a break by choice from online entertainment and step into the real public square.

In the time it takes to scroll to the top of your feed every day, you can get up to speed on the issues we face in Virginia and decide for yourself which candidates on the ballot next month will address them effectively. Skip the snark and the impossibly perfect pictures in favor of a couple of thoughtful articles.

Go to candidates’ websites to read their platforms. Find voting histories at the Virginia Public Access Project's website — and if you still crave entertainment, search the donor lists while you’re there. That may reconnect you with friends with surprising results.

This takes a little more effort than allowing an algorithm to spool up amusing, volatile tidbits, and it won’t give you a dopamine hit of likes and follows. But you won’t have wasted your evening. It’s your right to vote in every election. It is your duty to do it as an informed adult citizen.