Letters to the Editor for Oct. 10, 2021: No masking the sentiment for an apolitical moment

No masking the sentiment
for an apolitical moment
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
On the front page of a recent edition, a photo highlighted the occasion as Richmond schoolteacher Ashley S. Bland was named Virginia's Region 1 Teacher of the Year. It is truly a well-deserved honor, and we all should celebrate her prestigious title.
But in the scene, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is wearing a "Terry" face mask, in support of gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe. Stoney should have removed it and substituted another. It was the wrong moment to make a political statement.
Frank Herrelko Jr.
North Chesterfield.