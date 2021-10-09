Letters to the Editor for Oct. 10, 2021: Offshore wind column by GOP duo had an odd air

Offshore wind column by

GOP duo had an odd air

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I was delightfully surprised when I read the recent Sunday Commentary section column by state Sen. Jen A. Kiggans and Del. Terry G. Kilgore, in which the two state legislators finally agreed that Virginia ought to prioritize offshore wind development. As glad as I am that these two Republicans finally have come to a sensible position, their records on offshore wind simply don't match their rhetoric.

Just last year, Kiggans voted against the Virginia Clean Economy Act, which, in addition to putting Virginia on track to achieving the long-sought goal of net-zero emissions, provided a much-needed boost to offshore wind energy. The VCEA also makes certain that Dominion Energy would prioritize local workers, job creation and industry development, while protecting local fish and wildlife habitats.

While Kilgore certainly is closer to a profile in courage than any of his House Republican colleagues, who all voted against the VCEA, he supported it only after concessions were made to water down the final version of the bill.