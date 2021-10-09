Letters to the Editor for Oct. 10, 2021: Sounding an alarm about annual car inspections

Sounding an alarm about

annual car inspections

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In his recent column supporting annual vehicle inspections in Virginia, Leete Tire & Auto owner Jerry Tatum is certainly entitled to his opinion, but consider the history and the facts.

State inspections in Virginia were initiated in 1933, in an era when vehicles lacked the design quality and overall dependability of what we drive today. We also would assume that the goal of annual inspections is to improve highway safety, not to generate business for auto repair shops. But a 2015 study by the Government Accountability Office concluded that existing research nationwide showed no clear influence of state inspection programs on crash rates related to vehicle component failure.

In North Carolina, a 30-year study failed to show that mechanical defects are a significant cause of accidents or that safety inspections reduce accident rates. North Carolina still requires yearly inspections — go figure.