Letters to the Editor for Oct. 11, 2021: Parental say in schools exists — and has limits

Parental say in schools

exists — and has limits

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin’s recent campaign ad shows opponent Terry McAuliffe stating that parents shouldn’t be telling schools what they should teach in the classroom.

Youngkin should look at the Standards of Learning for language arts, math, science and social studies — parents should as well. While there may be some room left for additional content, there isn’t much.

How does Youngkin envision a new parental power to be implemented? Maybe a weekly newsletter asking parents what they would like taught that week? Nobody wants that can of worms opened.

Parents do have input on their children’s classrooms. They can talk to teachers about classroom management, projects, the amount of homework and more. They have input on how material is taught, but not what is taught.

Parents also can lobby the Virginia Department of Education for curriculum changes. But they need to look at all of the content that needs to be covered first. It can be quite overwhelming and adding material is easier said than done.

John Ashauer.