Letters to the Editor for Oct. 12, 2021: Higher graduation rate merits teacher shout-out
Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The recent front-page news story about Richmond Public Schools' rising graduation rate in 2021 noted that although projections were higher, this still can be viewed as a win. I agree with the positive outlook, as at the end of the day, we need to celebrate victories as they relate to education, perhaps now more than ever.

But there was no mention of teachers in the article. And while the system's chief academic officer noted that “we honor the work of our kids and our principals, our counselors," what about teachers?

I am admittedly biased — my wife teaches kindergarten — but I can't be alone in thinking that teachers merited a mention as well.

Kyle Milwit.

Glen Allen.

