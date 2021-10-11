Letters to the Editor for Oct. 12, 2021: Parental role in school curriculum a risky path

Parental role in school

curriculum a risky path

A recent Letter to the Editor correspondent takes issue with gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe's comment in a debate — "I don't think parents should be telling schools what they should teach."

Has the author considered that what one parent wants taught isn't necessarily what another wants? As a retired middle school history and geography teacher, I can imagine nothing more chaotic than parents deciding curriculum.

There are educators who specialize in areas of curriculum management and implementation. They have graduate degrees in their fields and are trained to choose age-appropriate material for students. I served on curriculum committees for my school district with those knowledgeable educators, and we worked diligently to make sure our students were provided with the knowledge they needed to become successful adults.

If parents want their agendas taught to their children, they should consider home schooling.

Mary Lynn Garrison.