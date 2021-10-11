Letters to the Editor for Oct. 12, 2021: Reflecting on a more civil past during the polio era

Reflecting on a more civil

past during the polio era

As public schoolchildren in New York City in the mid-1950s, I and my classmates headed to the school cafeteria and were given a “shot in the arm” when the Salk polio vaccine became available. Our parents valued the opportunity to protect their children, and there were no threats to school and health professionals.

How have we, as a country, changed so much and why? Do we want our children to mirror this? As vaccines become available for more youths, I am filled with gratitude that my children and grandchildren already have taken advantage of the opportunity to be vaccinated.