Letters to the Editor for Oct. 12, 2021: School boards play role in linking parents, politics

School boards play role
in linking parents, politics
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
A Letter to the Editor correspondent recently said gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe's debate comment about parents and school curricula contradicts "of the people, by the people, for the people." But one of the main reasons school boards were created, in addition to making business decisions, was to protect students from prejudices of parents and other citizens of whatever political persuasion, so that the youths might become more informed citizens and make better decisions as adults.
Unfortunately, because of politics and even parents, children often do not get such benefit.
Henry S. Chenault Jr..
Mechanicsville.