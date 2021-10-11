Letters to the Editor for Oct. 12, 2021: War museum trip spurs reflection from a visitor

War museum trip spurs

reflection from a visitor

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I just visited the American Civil War Museum in your city. I was impressed with the accounting of the war — the personal artifacts, the displays, the graphics and the films. I learned a lot.

But the second floor troubled me. The discussion of "What if the South had won the war" was surprising, and since the death of George Floyd last year, I think we should all be asking ourselves and each other, "What can we do to heal this country?" People of color still are suffering from the generational trauma of slavery, and we need to come together and recognize this, as well as the consequences of segregation for all people.

I think it's a waste of time to spend effort meditating on the Lost Cause, as our current crises of violence and poverty require us to spend all of our energy in owning and accepting the truth of the past — and moving on, to help one another in healing and reconciliation.

The past is gone. We only have now — and eventually the future. Let's not spend of our precious emotional resources on what was, but rather on what is and what can be.

Carol Wichers.