Letters to the Editor for Oct. 13, 2021: A Nobel memory for the student, not the lecturer

A Nobel memory for the

student, not the lecturer

Abdulrazak Gurnah has just won the Nobel Prize in Literature. In my first undergraduate year at the University of Kent in England, Gurnah delivered a lecture on Cormac McCarthy's "The Road" in one of my courses. The funny thing is, Gurnah never actually talked about the novel — instead, he talked about African exiles England, making a parallel between McCarthy's characters' own exiles from reality.