Letters to the Editor for Oct. 13, 2021: A Nobel memory for the student, not the lecturer

A Nobel memory for the
student, not the lecturer
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Abdulrazak Gurnah has just won the Nobel Prize in Literature. In my first undergraduate year at the University of Kent in England, Gurnah delivered a lecture on Cormac McCarthy's "The Road" in one of my courses. The funny thing is, Gurnah never actually talked about the novel — instead, he talked about African exiles England, making a parallel between McCarthy's characters' own exiles from reality.
When I turned to tell my friend this, Gurnah pointed at me and asked if I planned to talk all through his lecture. Well, I shut up!
Konstantin Rega.
Richmond.