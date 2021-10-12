 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters to the Editor for Oct. 13, 2021: A Nobel memory for the student, not the lecturer
0 Comments

Letters to the Editor for Oct. 13, 2021: A Nobel memory for the student, not the lecturer

  • 0

A Nobel memory for the

student, not the lecturer

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Abdulrazak Gurnah has just won the Nobel Prize in Literature. In my first undergraduate year at the University of Kent in England, Gurnah delivered a lecture on Cormac McCarthy's "The Road" in one of my courses. The funny thing is, Gurnah never actually talked about the novel — instead, he talked about African exiles England, making a parallel between McCarthy's characters' own exiles from reality.

When I turned to tell my friend this, Gurnah pointed at me and asked if I planned to talk all through his lecture. Well, I shut up!

Konstantin Rega.

Richmond.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News