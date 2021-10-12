Letters to the Editor for Oct. 13, 2021: For tuned-out ACC fans, the boos are resounding

For tuned-out ACC fans,

the boos are resounding

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Michael Phillips' recent column in the Sports section (“Comcast-ACC Network squabble shows fans how they are viewed”) is a terrific analysis of greed by both parties, and sadly there is no concern for fans.

Last year, when I discovered that ESPN's ACC Network was not in my channel lineup, I called Comcast's toll-free number. I was on hold for hours just to learn that negotiations were under way and the channel would be available soon, probably with a nominal fee added to my bill.

Amid the pandemic last year, empty stadiums and zero ticket sales should have pushed the ACC Network to bargain with Comcast like it had with Verizon. If you can get one deal done, why not the other?

This year is different, though. Stadiums are filling, and players might get paid based on name, image and likeness opportunities. The ACC gets its money, and Comcast has no interest in pennies. So what incentive is left to push the parties back to the bargaining table? ACC fans lose again.

Bob Putney.