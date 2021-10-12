Letters to the Editor for Oct. 13, 2021: In shortage of school bus drivers, we all play a part

In shortage of school bus

drivers, we all play a part

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I’m an imperfect driver, though I attempt to comply with the rules of the road. In my community, I note that stop signs are continuously run. Yield signs are ignored. Vehicles barrel through red lights at busy intersections. Posted speed limits on neighborhood streets mean nothing. Pedestrians and bicycle riders travel on the wrong side of the road. Drivers fail to give pedestrians the right of way. Turn signals are infrequently used. And clueless drivers clog passing lanes on interstate highways.

Communities in Virginia are experiencing a shortage of school bus drivers, but this should not be surprising. Why would anyone want to drive an oversized vehicle through our neighborhoods and encounter drivers who ignore the rules of the road?

Not only must school bus drivers keep an eye out for noncompliant motorists, but they have to keep an eye on student passengers who might distract drivers through disruptive behavior.