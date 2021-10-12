Letters to the Editor for Oct. 13, 2021: Longtime correspondent's note was a bright spot

Longtime correspondent's

note was a bright spot

The adage "save the best for last" came to mind while reading a recent Letters to the Editor collection. Seeing an entry, at the bottom of the roundup, from longtime correspondent Frances Nunnally was a bright spot.

Having wondered how she has been doing since Times-Dispatch columnist Bill Lohmann's most recent entry about her, I now know that she seems as formidable as ever. Nunnally urges us to continue to write, as her "own voice is stilled." But I'm still hoping to read more from this powerhouse of a person.