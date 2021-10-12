 Skip to main content
Letters to the Editor for Oct. 13, 2021: Maybe a Zamboni will avoid a pothole in Chesterfield
Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A recent front-page news story reported that Chesterfield County is planning to build a sports entertainment complex on Midlothian Turnpike at Chippenham Parkway. It would feature two National Hockey League-size ice rinks — which seem to be exactly what Chesterfield needs, so that money for necessary road repairs can be put on the back burner. Maybe roads could go to the front burner?

Linwood Wilhelm.

North Chesterfield.

