Letters to the Editor for Oct. 13, 2021: Maybe a Zamboni will avoid a pothole in Chesterfield

Maybe a Zamboni will avoid

a pothole in Chesterfield

A recent front-page news story reported that Chesterfield County is planning to build a sports entertainment complex on Midlothian Turnpike at Chippenham Parkway. It would feature two National Hockey League-size ice rinks — which seem to be exactly what Chesterfield needs, so that money for necessary road repairs can be put on the back burner. Maybe roads could go to the front burner?