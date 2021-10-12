 Skip to main content
Letters to the Editor for Oct. 13, 2021: Rules of the road feel apt amid pandemic challenges
Letters to the Editor for Oct. 13, 2021: Rules of the road feel apt amid pandemic challenges

Rules of the road feel apt

amid pandemic challenges

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Even the most independent-minded “I’m going to do my own thing and to hell with everyone else” person understands that running red lights and stop signs, or driving on the left side of the road, would have devastating consequences. So we obey the rules of the road and trust that the other drivers will as well, so that we all get to our destinations safely.

Likewise, if we all would get vaccinated, the pandemic soon could be fading in our rearview mirrors.

Joseph R. Toler.

Richmond.

