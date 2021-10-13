Letters to the Editor for Oct. 14, 2021: No chickens were harmed in developing this 'cure'

No chickens were harmed

in developing this 'cure'

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

With ivermectin getting attention as a supposed cure or treatment for COVID-19, I'm reminded of when I was in veterinary school and we were told of the "dead chicken cure" for rattlesnake bites. It resulted in two-thirds of those bitten surviving.

The basic premise is that if bitten by a rattlesnake, you should place a dead chicken under your left arm. Now you need to know that at the time, we were told that roughly a third of rattlesnake bites are "dry strikes" with no venom, and another third inject only a small amount of venom. The remaining third inject a deadly dose. Therefore, two-thirds of those who are bitten survive — chicken or no chicken.

Ivermectin brings to mind the same logic. Why would someone take an animal dewormer, a neurotoxin that has caused blindness and inability to stand in animals receiving an overdose? Even more to the point: Why pay for an unproven and toxic drug when a free and proven vaccine is available?