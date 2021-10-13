Letters to the Editor for Oct. 14, 2021: No chickens were harmed in developing this 'cure'

No chickens were harmed
in developing this 'cure'
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
With ivermectin getting attention as a supposed cure or treatment for COVID-19, I'm reminded of when I was in veterinary school and we were told of the "dead chicken cure" for rattlesnake bites. It resulted in two-thirds of those bitten surviving.
The basic premise is that if bitten by a rattlesnake, you should place a dead chicken under your left arm. Now you need to know that at the time, we were told that roughly a third of rattlesnake bites are "dry strikes" with no venom, and another third inject only a small amount of venom. The remaining third inject a deadly dose. Therefore, two-thirds of those who are bitten survive — chicken or no chicken.
Ivermectin brings to mind the same logic. Why would someone take an animal dewormer, a neurotoxin that has caused blindness and inability to stand in animals receiving an overdose? Even more to the point: Why pay for an unproven and toxic drug when a free and proven vaccine is available?
We are seeing people hospitalized with ivermectin toxicity, and they're paying to poison themselves. Maybe they instead should consider the "dead chicken cure." It's two-thirds effective against rattlesnake bites. Maybe it will work for COVID.