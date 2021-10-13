Letters to the Editor for Oct. 14, 2021: Puppets on a string are political serve and volley

Puppets on a string are

political serve and volley

Saying that portraying certain Democrat candidates, both Black and white, as puppets of U.S. Reps. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is racist is rich indeed. Then again, such a claim, no matter how preposterous it may be, has become the tedious norm. There was a certain irony revealed when the article noted that one of the candidates didn’t even initially realize there was an opportunity to play the race card.