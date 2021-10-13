Letters to the Editor for Oct. 14, 2021: Puppets on a string are political serve and volley

Puppets on a string are
political serve and volley
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The recent front-page news story “Democrats decry GOP mailer ads as racist” evoked memories of tennis star John McEnroe’s taunt of an umpire after a call with which he disagreed: “You cannot be serious.”
Saying that portraying certain Democrat candidates, both Black and white, as puppets of U.S. Reps. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is racist is rich indeed. Then again, such a claim, no matter how preposterous it may be, has become the tedious norm. There was a certain irony revealed when the article noted that one of the candidates didn’t even initially realize there was an opportunity to play the race card.
Come on, man. You cannot be serious.
Robert R. Kaplan.
Midlothian.