Letters to the Editor for Oct. 14, 2021: Safe gun storage could prevent child tragedies

Safe gun storage could

prevent child tragedies

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

This isn't about about owning guns. It’s about being responsible for safe gun storage.

On July 6, a 3-year-old boy in Halifax unintentionally shot and killed himself with a handgun, and on Aug. 2, an 8-year-old boy in Roanoke shot and killed himself in a neighbor's home. We could keep going, but with 369 unintentional shootings by children in the U.S. in 2020 and at least 272 so far this year, there are too many to list.

These children were injured or killed for one reason only: Firearm owners failed to store their weapons safely and responsibly, inaccessible to children in their care.

As concerned parents, child safety professionals and community members, Child Care Aware of Virginia implores the public to store firearms locked, unloaded and out of the reach of children, with ammunition stored in a separate, locked location. Children as young as 2 years old have the strength and curiosity to pull a trigger.