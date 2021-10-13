Letters to the Editor for Oct. 14, 2021: Safe gun storage could prevent child tragedies

Safe gun storage could
prevent child tragedies
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
This isn't about about owning guns. It’s about being responsible for safe gun storage.
On July 6, a 3-year-old boy in Halifax unintentionally shot and killed himself with a handgun, and on Aug. 2, an 8-year-old boy in Roanoke shot and killed himself in a neighbor's home. We could keep going, but with 369 unintentional shootings by children in the U.S. in 2020 and at least 272 so far this year, there are too many to list.
These children were injured or killed for one reason only: Firearm owners failed to store their weapons safely and responsibly, inaccessible to children in their care.
As concerned parents, child safety professionals and community members, Child Care Aware of Virginia implores the public to store firearms locked, unloaded and out of the reach of children, with ammunition stored in a separate, locked location. Children as young as 2 years old have the strength and curiosity to pull a trigger.
The tragedies that too many families have endured are so easily preventable, and it is the responsibility of gun owners to ensure their firearms never are accessible to children. Safety begins with very simple but critical steps.
Never leave children unsupervised in a home or a vehicle where a gun is present. Never assume your child doesn’t know where you store your gun. Make sure any key or safe combination is hidden and out of reach. Have conversations to educate your child. Make sure your children know to never touch a gun and always tell an adult if they see one.
For more about safe storage and how to have those important conversations, visit: vachildcare.com/safety-resources
Sarah Vaughan.
Child Care Aware of Virginia.
Richmond.