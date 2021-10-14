Letters to the Editor for Oct. 15, 2021: A distinction between political news and opinion

A distinction between

political news and opinion

The recent Associated Press piece on Sen. Mitch McConnell and President Joe Biden's agenda wasn't a news article, as published in your Nation & World pages. It was an opinion piece.

And when McConnell was verbally attacked by Sen. Chuck Schumer recently on the Senate floor, Democrat Joe Manchin put his head in his hands and then left in disgust. That's a rarity in the Senate — and would have been worthy of a headline.