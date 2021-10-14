 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters to the Editor for Oct. 15, 2021: A distinction between political news and opinion
0 Comments

Letters to the Editor for Oct. 15, 2021: A distinction between political news and opinion

  • 0

A distinction between

political news and opinion

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The recent Associated Press piece on Sen. Mitch McConnell and President Joe Biden's agenda wasn't a news article, as published in your Nation & World pages. It was an opinion piece.

And when McConnell was verbally attacked by Sen. Chuck Schumer recently on the Senate floor, Democrat Joe Manchin put his head in his hands and then left in disgust. That's a rarity in the Senate — and would have been worthy of a headline.

C.J. Goode Jr.

Glen Allen.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News