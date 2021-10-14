Letters to the Editor for Oct. 15, 2021: Education history worth honoring and preserving

Education history worth

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Benjamin F. Chavis Jr.'s recent op-ed column about the Pine Grove School in Cumberland County as a test for environmental justice raises timely issues.

He wisely asks if the two major-party candidates in this year's Virginia gubernatorial race will commit to supporting community efforts to stop construction of a landfill that would imperil Pine Grove. And Chavis recognizes that action is needed, not simply words. (As governor, Terry McAuliffe correctly stated that Rosenwald schools were endangered in Virginia — unfortunately, no action followed.)

We have been strong supporters of Rosenwald schools, including through activities with Second Union (Rosenwald) School Museum in Goochland County. These schools are treasures to be honored and understood as a response, during the Jim Crow era, that brought together diverse individuals and communities to educate Black youths. A meeting between Virginia native, Tuskgee Institute leader and former enslaved youth Booker T. Washington and Jewish businessman Julius Rosenwald led to a partnership that resulted in construction of more than 5,000 schools, with community involvement a key element of their funding and construction.