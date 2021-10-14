Letters to the Editor for Oct. 15, 2021: Exploration, freedom and the context for Columbus

Exploration, freedom and

the context for Columbus

The annual bashing of Christopher Columbus, 15th-century European explorer of the New World, around the holiday bearing his name always strikes me as absurd. What do columnist Marsha Mercer and other such virtuous judges of history imagine as the alternative to the global exploration?

Mankind always has had its explorers, seeking new frontiers, crossing the oceans, going to the moon. Do Mercer and others think there was a moment when everyone in Europe would say, “Let’s just stay home and make the best of things where we are"? Should exploration and colonization have stopped with Alexander the Great or Charlemagne? Should Magellan and Vasco da Gama not sailed?

European colonization ultimately brought about the greatest, freest nation on earth. Go to our Southern border and ask tens of thousands of desperate migrants pouring into the United States if they think Columbus was such a bad guy.

