Letters to the Editor for Oct. 15, 2021: Memory and poetic words amid traffic at Old Rag

Memory and poetic words

amid traffic at Old Rag

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I was heartbroken to read Frank Green's recent front-page column about Old Rag Mountain: “For one of the best hikes, you may soon need a ticket to climb.”

In the 1960s and '70s, I and my school chums spent many a summer day at Shenandoah National Park hiking on the other side of Old Rag, in Whiteoak Canyon, a marvelous area of majestic ponds and waterfalls. We would pitch a tent and go skinny-dipping, spending sunny days getting our strapless tans — and not a soul came though to disapprove.

I go to that area quite often now, and I see unsustainable traffic jams that remind me of big cities. At my age, one constantly is reminded of this passage from poet William Wordsworth:

"Though nothing can bring back the hour of splendor in the grass, glory in the flower. We will grieve not, rather find strength in what remains behind."

Maybe my grieving isn’t quite through.

Bonnie Atwood.