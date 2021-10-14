Letters to the Editor for Oct. 15, 2021: Report of health payments points to broken system

Report of health payments

points to broken system

The health care system is broken, and as long as insurance companies control financing of the system and put profit before care, humans will suffer. As noted in a recent front-page story by Kaiser Health News about reimbursements to hospitals and doctors, insurance companies have been adding to the pandemic stress by denying services and withholding payments.

For years, insurers have put restrictions around authorizing services, second-guessing physicians’ opinions and now they are making the work financially unsustainable. Doctors are leaving the profession in the face of these challenges. We need a single-payer system that is staffed to meet the needs of the population and does not prioritize profit.