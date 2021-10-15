Letters to the Editor for Oct. 16, 2021: Upon loved one's passing, an old letter resonates

Upon father’s passing,

an old letter resonates

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

My father, Jasper G. Bowman of Henrico, passed away this month at age 90. I reflected on a Letter to the Editor he wrote that was published in July 1972:

“We say America has the highest standard of living in the world, but what about our standard of value — can we say the same for this, too? We all recognize the need for food, clothing and shelter, combined with love and understanding, but what about the future after we have acquired the bare necessities of life? It appears our standard of living continues to rise far beyond our individual needs, whereas our standard of value continues to fall. ...

“We must teach our children the difference ... so as not to overshadow our standard of value to the extent that we become slaves to our material possessions.