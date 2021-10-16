Letters to the Editor for Oct. 17, 2021: A small price to pay for everyone's road safety

A small price to pay for

everyone's road safety

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I take exception to the recent Letter to the Editor correspondent who, in response to Jerry Tatum's op-ed column, challenged the value of Virginia requiring annual vehicle inspections. As somebody who spent 25 years in many aspects of the automotive business, I can say that what isn't reported in data is accident avoidance.

Brake lights failing, turn signals not working, bald tires, headlights out — all are among nearly three dozen items checked during a safety inspection. Ask ASE-certified technicians what they have seen over a lifetime.

Statistics can tell only part of the story. Ultimately, $20 is a cheap price to pay to get a good annual inspection for your vehicle — and to know that you and your family are riding safely.

Johnny Cates.