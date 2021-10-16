Letters to the Editor for Oct. 17, 2021: Companion bill impedes infrastructure progress

Companion bill impedes

infrastructure progress

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger's recent column on bipartisan infrastructure legislation in Congress is both abbreviated and incomplete.

The $1.2 trillion bill for roads, bridges and broadband is being held hostage by some Democrats to secure enough support to pass the $3.5 trillion (or more) social engineering bill referred to as "human infrastructure." Even if pared in the end, this bill is a boondoggle of massive spending, taxing and borrowing to support hundreds of social programs — paid for by more debt and taxes.

We do not need another spending spree by government to further aggravate inflation, small-business closures and job losses. Hopefully, Virginia members of Congress will cast a resounding "no" on that bill. It may satisfy progressives and be a political goal of Democrats, but it is bad for the nation and Virginia.

Walter A. Stosch.

Former State Senator.