Letters to the Editor for Oct. 17, 2021: Earlier grades is a better time to equalize students

Earlier grades is a better

time to equalize students

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Regarding your recent front-page news series on diversity at Governor's Schools, the raison d'etre of Maggie Walker and similar schools was to challenge and nurture highly gifted students. Studies have shown that academically advanced students need stimulation and support, just as star athletes need a coach.

Entrance to Maggie Walker in the past was done by objective means and considered grades, previous standardized test results, teacher recommendations and a test given at the school. Sex, race, religion and family economic level were not part of this equation. I never will forget the first day our daughter returned home from Maggie Walker and, with a big smile, said: "We realize we're all nerds there, but it's great!"

High school is not the time to try to equalize students. That time is in the early grades, when reading, writing and math are reinforced. At the same time, a school like Maggie Walker should not have to lower its standards. That negates the premise the school was built on: to provide an academic environment that will push and nurture gifted students.

Mathis Kirby Powelson.