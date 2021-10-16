Letters to the Editor for Oct. 17, 2021: For roads and more, put people on equal footing

For roads and more, put

people on equal footing

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Come on, U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger. To the get the vote you want on an infrastructure bill, as you promoted in your recent column, just say yes to the Build Back Better Act that has majority support among the public, and demands that large corporations and the wealthy pay their fair share of taxes.

Don't you think we're worth an investment that fights climate destruction; provides child care, pre-K, paid medical leave and tuition-free community colleges; expands Medicare to include coverage of dental, hearing and vision services; and cuts prescription drug costs, including through Medicare negotiating prices?

Support that bill, and ask the legislators and lobbyists you bargain with to do the same. Whose side are you on?

Dr. Clark and Anne Donley.