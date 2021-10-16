Letters to the Editor for Oct. 17, 2021: There's more to deliver than simple frustration

There's more to deliver

than simple frustration

Your recent front-page news article about U.S. Postal Service delivery and local residents' frustrations was inflammatory more than explanatory, even with the Postal Service not commenting.

Like navigable roads and police service, the Postal Service offers a basic service to every resident. We shouldn’t expect basic services to be moneymakers or to compete with private businesses on a level playing field — much less compete when hobbled over time by Congress and presidential administrations.