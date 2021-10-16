 Skip to main content
Letters to the Editor for Oct. 17, 2021: There's more to deliver than simple frustration
There's more to deliver

than simple frustration

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Your recent front-page news article about U.S. Postal Service delivery and local residents' frustrations was inflammatory more than explanatory, even with the Postal Service not commenting.

Like navigable roads and police service, the Postal Service offers a basic service to every resident. We shouldn’t expect basic services to be moneymakers or to compete with private businesses on a level playing field — much less compete when hobbled over time by Congress and presidential administrations.

Mary Studt.

Richmond.

