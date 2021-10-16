Letters to the Editor for Oct. 17, 2021: Two notions to achieve broader student success

Two notions to achieve

broader student success

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Regarding the recent front-page news series on diversity at Governor's Schools, two priorities come to mind.

First is the need for a welcoming and understanding but challenging environment for underserved students, notably the need to increase the number of outstanding teachers of color with whom more students can identify.

Second, and perhaps more important to increasing diversity, is "front-loading" the admissions process for these select schools. Start with pre-K, then continue to provide tutoring and enrichment programs throughout early and middle grades, including after school and on weekends.

School systems need to fund these essential needs. Otherwise, how can one expect bright but unprepared students to satisfy admissions standards, let alone flourish in an academically challenging environment? Given the same resources, underprivileged and underserved students who are hard-working and motivated will be just as successful as their perhaps more privileged classmates.

David McGroarty, M.D.