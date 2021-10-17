Letters to the Editor for Oct. 18, 2021: Festival guidance fell flat for disappointed patron

Festival guidance fell flat for disappointed patron

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In late September, I was dismayed to see a photo in The Times-Dispatch of a State Fair of Virginia visitor in a T-shirt saying “Unmasked Unvaccinated Unapologetic Unafraid.” And after reading the recent story about Saturday at the Richmond Folk Festival, which sounded as though all was copacetic, I thought I must have been at a different place the evening before.

At the festival’s Friday night opening, I constantly navigated crowds of mostly maskless attendees. From the festival website’s COVID-19 information page, I thought it might be wonderful that attendees and others were encouraged to wear face masks and maintain social distance. But I found that I was in the minority, not just among attendees but amid maskless workers, volunteers and even security.

It ruined an evening and weekend I’ve looked forward to for many years, so we did not return. It was disheartening to those of us who follow the guidance.

Tracie Taylor.