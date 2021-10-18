Letters to the Editor for Oct. 19, 2021: Annual honor of sacrifice marks ongoing police pride

Annual honor of sacrifice

marks ongoing police pride

Politics slept deeply last week during a standing-room-only memorial service for the 39 Richmond police officers who have died in the line of duty since 1870. Sitting and standing in no protocol order inside the Police Academy were an array of city officials and law enforcement leaders.

A fall breeze and sunshine complemented the wreath-laying ceremony outside. Respect reigned. Witnessing the mayor, police chief and others expressing condolences to surviving families seemed a genuine gesture of goodwill and honor.

I retired decades ago from wearing Richmond's finest uniform, but it's still heartfelt to observe the support from our leaders. And while the day was an annual tradition to honor sacrifice, I see the ceremony as a gesture of appreciation for our police serving our great city today.

