Letters to the Editor for Oct. 19, 2021: Narrow view of the 2020 vote misses larger points

Narrow view of the 2020

vote misses larger points

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In a recent "Collected Thoughts" editorial roundup from around the nation, The Chicago Tribune’s summation of what the 2020 presidential election results show is disingenuous at best and dangerously misguided at worst.

The Tribune’s agreement with Democratic strategist and “canny Cajun” James Carville that the Democratic Party’s tenuous hold on power in the Senate means the party can’t be more liberal than West Virginia's Joe Manchin is maddening in its simplicity. And the notion that the election of Joe Biden as president, with a historic 81 million votes, displayed a desire for “incremental change and a preference for practical legislation passed with an eye on the cost” is misinformed.

In 2017, tax cuts by a Republican-led Congress largely benefited the top 1% of earners, and that legislation could cost $2.3 trillion over 10 years. Who was keeping an eye on the cost then?