Letters to the Editor for Oct. 19, 2021: North Richmond debate reflects tension of change

North Richmond debate

reflects tension of change

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The recent front-page news article on Brookland Park Boulevard is an excellent look at the impact of gentrification, which is happening in many parts of Richmond. The story outlines the views of longtime merchants and residents of this historically Black commercial district, as well as those of newer businesses and neighbors, primarily white.

In our nation's history, white immigrants moved across the country, displaced native populations and claimed land that natives never considered “ownable.” And more recently in our city, we have confronted that Monument Avenue's statues reflected the ignoble Jim Crow era.

Richmond is undergoing a dramatic transformation. Along Brookland Park Boulevard, both sides’ sentiments about installing and then removing traffic-calming curb bump-outs, the impact on parking and the creation of a parklet are understandable. Change is difficult and requires dialogue, listening and mutual respect — as well as patience.

Suzanne Hall.