Letters to the Editor for Oct. 19, 2021: Raise classroom standards, keep admissions standards

Raise classroom standards,

keep admissions standards

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I challenge the focus of Part Two of your recent front-page series on diversity at Governor's Schools, including the headline ("Non-white students largely obstructed from Maggie Walker") and the subheadline ("Black applicants are accepted to school at a rate 4 times lower").

The goal should be to fairly identify students who are sufficiently prepared for rigorous academic studies and offer them the opportunity to prepare for acceptance into top universities. The chance to enter Maggie Walker and other Governor's Schools should be offered to all who meet the criteria — not just a percentage of every category of people who happen to apply.

The article suggests that current admission tests are the problem keeping too many Black and Hispanic students from being accepted. The real problem is what obstacles keep many students from learning enough to do well on the tests. This issue was mentioned in passing in the article, but it should have been the main thrust. Offering opportunities to all who are qualified should not mean eliminating or lowering standards for admission.

Mark Crean.