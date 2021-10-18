Letters to the Editor for Oct. 19, 2021: Thinking by the numbers for pool of school nominees

Thinking by the numbers

for pool of school nominees

To promote diversity in Governor's Schools in Virginia, a nominee quota system could ensure that the percentage of a given minority in a school district would be represented by its nominees for the school. Test scores no longer would have the same impact on disproportionate enrollments, and high-scorers who aren't admitted to a Governor's School could find academic challenges in their local school's AP courses and college-credit classes at a community college.