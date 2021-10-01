Letters to the Editor for Oct. 2, 2021: A pandemic perspective from time and training

A pandemic perspective from time and training

In the 1950s, when I was a student in nursing school at Simmons College, I wrote a term paper on influenza, which killed millions in the pandemic that started in 1918. At the time, such an event was expected approximately every 20 years. I kept waiting, even though we were well past the predicted 1939-40 event.

The flu vaccine is one reason we escaped another such pandemic, even though there still are yearly fatalities from the illness. As I began reading obituaries, I noticed references to people having been raised by a single parent, by aunts and uncles, and by adoptive parents due to losses of one or both parents in that flu pandemic.

The passing of years means those circumstances now are rare. But we have the means to prevent this from happening to today’s children, and to prevent reading similar obituaries years from now stemming from our ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Please get the vaccine today, tomorrow, soon — and let’s support good rates of flu vaccination, too.

Emilie Webb.