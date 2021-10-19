Letters to the Editor for Oct. 20, 2021: Considering the meaning of America in today's light

Considering the meaning

of America in today's light

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Last year, a Letter to the Editor correspondent posed a question — "What is America?" — and bypassed geography to say individual liberty is the cornerstone of the country. I've been thinking of that lately.

On one hand, that point misses how location spurred our power. The United States has an abundance of geographic assets, such as no predatory neighbors to its north and south, oceans on either side, navigable rivers and agricultural advantages. Also, as today shows, self-interest and narcissism can be a terrible dead end.

Societies always have maintained this tension between the interest of self and others. The simple act of wearing a mask that could potentially curb a pandemic and protect fellow citizens has become politicized. The duty to protect public health pits our federal government against our states.

America suffers from a number of life-threatening infections: racial inequality, gender inequality, economic inequality. But the infection that could prove most harmful is selfishness.

Willard Strickland.