Letters to the Editor for Oct. 20, 2021: Dismay over no trials in Colonial Heights gunfight

Dismay over no trials in
Colonial Heights gunfight
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Regarding the recent front-page news story about criminal cases collapsing from a February gunfight in Colonial Heights, the justice system is failing law-abiding citizens.
With all of the evidence (videos and more) collected and in light of the resources used in this investigation, the prosecutor should take the cases to trial so a jury can weigh the facts and render a verdict. That is what makes our criminal justice system the best in history.
Carroll Carter.
Glen Allen.