 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters to the Editor for Oct. 20, 2021: Dismay over no trials in Colonial Heights gunfight
0 Comments

Letters to the Editor for Oct. 20, 2021: Dismay over no trials in Colonial Heights gunfight

  • 0

Dismay over no trials in

Colonial Heights gunfight

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Regarding the recent front-page news story about criminal cases collapsing from a February gunfight in Colonial Heights, the justice system is failing law-abiding citizens.

With all of the evidence (videos and more) collected and in light of the resources used in this investigation, the prosecutor should take the cases to trial so a jury can weigh the facts and render a verdict. That is what makes our criminal justice system the best in history.

Carroll Carter.

Glen Allen.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News