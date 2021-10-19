Letters to the Editor for Oct. 20, 2021: Finding inspiration for a fresh life atop pedestal

Finding inspiration for

fresh life atop pedestal

When folks from out of town would visit us for the first time, we would introduce them to Richmond with a drive down Monument Avenue. We will miss those grand and beautiful monuments, but surely it was time for them to go. So how should those now-empty pedestals be filled?

I saw one answer recently on Brown’s Island — part of the Emancipation and Freedom Monument, with a woman holding up a symbol of the Emancipation Proclamation like a torch of freedom, her baby cradled in her other arm. Her expression is not one of joy or hope but of determination. It would honor our city to put her on top of the pedestal in Lee Circle, our very own Statue of Liberty.