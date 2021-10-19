Letters to the Editor for Oct. 20, 2021: Local support groups can be nimble in providing aid

Local support groups can

be nimble in providing aid

Bill Lohmann's recent column about Team Quinn, a local nonprofit that assists ALS patients, resonates with me. National nonprofits are extremely beneficial to thousands of families, but their size can make it difficult to provide quick care before someone's symptoms worsen. Local ALS organizations offer the prospect of more community engagement.

For more than two years, my mother cared for an ALS patient, Judy. My family became close with her, and even though her body was letting her down, she had a sharp mind and lived life fiercely. During that time, support from local organizations was comforting. But depending on a larger organization could mean a longer wait for aid, and you might feel like you were just a number. Support from friends, family and local community members facilitated a smoother transition to the next step.