Letters to the Editor for Oct. 20, 2021: Redistricting process still a sign of overall progress

Redistricting process still

a sign of overall progress

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

While disappointing, it is not surprising that Virginia's new Redistricting Commission is deadlocked on drawing state House and Senate districts. I chaired the independent commission that drafted the original constitutional amendment that was introduced in the 2019 General Assembly. The proposal had no legislative members and was an equal mix of Republican, Democratic and independent citizens chosen from applications submitted by anyone who wanted to apply. Members of the commission would be chosen by a committee of five retired circuit judges.

Even with that composition, we all knew the challenge of finding agreement in our polarized political environment. When members of the General Assembly — unable to resist partisan instincts — put legislators on the commission, eliminated independent members and limited citizen members to lists submitted by themselves, we knew the chances for gridlock increased exponentially.