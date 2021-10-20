Letters to the Editor for Oct. 21, 2021: A different conclusion on strength of divisions

A different conclusion

on strength of divisions

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Regarding Michael Paul Williams’ recent column "A dangerous divide in a post-fact democracy," I, too, was amazed at the strength of our nation's divisions, as seen in views about secession and leadership. But I view these issues somewhat differently.

I disagree with the conclusion that our nation was founded on inequality as a principle. It is founded on a self-correcting document, our Constitution, that is our common polity. Williams ignores our great progress regarding the issues he holds most dear, and the progress we continue to make, by relegating the past to inequality, something to be hated.

He seems to want retribution from an oppressor of such great power that, even now, it must be expunged from our social fabric. Such an oppressor does not exist. Our domestic problems are primarily in our schools, in our policies that discourage family and work, and in the ease of digital thoughtlessness.

Jim Bruce.