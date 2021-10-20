Letters to the Editor for Oct. 21, 2021: Lessons well-learned on our planet's future

Lessons well-learned

on our planet's future

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Growing up, we always were told to turn off the lights when we leave a room. We knew it was to save electricity, and we assumed it was to save money, but we never were told what saving energy does to help the environment.

I am taking an optional environmental science class in my senior year of high school, and I was surprised at how much I didn’t know. We have gained so much essential knowledge about how our planet works — even though we barely know any of it.

Such a high school class should be mandatory. The generations that soon will influence the fate of the planet need to be educated on what we have to address.

Charlotte Braxton.