Letters to the Editor for Oct. 21, 2021: Lessons well-learned on our planet's future

Lessons well-learned
on our planet's future
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Growing up, we always were told to turn off the lights when we leave a room. We knew it was to save electricity, and we assumed it was to save money, but we never were told what saving energy does to help the environment.
I am taking an optional environmental science class in my senior year of high school, and I was surprised at how much I didn’t know. We have gained so much essential knowledge about how our planet works — even though we barely know any of it.
Such a high school class should be mandatory. The generations that soon will influence the fate of the planet need to be educated on what we have to address.
Charlotte Braxton.
Henrico.