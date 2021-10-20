Letters to the Editor for Oct. 21, 2021: Shared humanity is path to bridging wide division

Shared humanity is path

to bridging wide division

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Michael Paul Williams ended a recent column ("A dangerous divide in a post-fact democracy") with this thought: “This nation was built not on common ground, but on a foundation of inequality. A home that ‘s truth-resistant will never be flame-resistant.” He questions how we can seek common ground given the intensity and deep roots of our divisions.

There is a way. Isabel Wilkerson's acclaimed recent book "Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents" describes our country’s history of intentional privilege, power and domination for some at the expense of the freedom, participation and well-being of others. But the book’s ending provides a glimmer of hope for recapturing a sense of mutual humanity.

She tells of needing a plumber because of a flooded basement. The white plumber at her door asks, “Can I talk to the lady of the house?" — presuming she, a Black woman, is domestic help. Ignoring his question, she takes him to the basement. He stands passively as she moves boxes trying to find the leak’s source.