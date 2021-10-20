Letters to the Editor for Oct. 21, 2021: Shared humanity is path to bridging wide division

Shared humanity is path
to bridging wide division
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Michael Paul Williams ended a recent column ("A dangerous divide in a post-fact democracy") with this thought: “This nation was built not on common ground, but on a foundation of inequality. A home that ‘s truth-resistant will never be flame-resistant.” He questions how we can seek common ground given the intensity and deep roots of our divisions.
There is a way. Isabel Wilkerson's acclaimed recent book "Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents" describes our country’s history of intentional privilege, power and domination for some at the expense of the freedom, participation and well-being of others. But the book’s ending provides a glimmer of hope for recapturing a sense of mutual humanity.
She tells of needing a plumber because of a flooded basement. The white plumber at her door asks, “Can I talk to the lady of the house?" — presuming she, a Black woman, is domestic help. Ignoring his question, she takes him to the basement. He stands passively as she moves boxes trying to find the leak’s source.
Finally, in frustration, she breaks down, recounting how hard the year has been, with both her mother and husband dying. She asks about the plumber's family, and soon he recounts that his mother died recently. They talk awhile, then together seek the source of the leak.
The whole dynamic of their tense, early communication changes as they resolve the leak. They find common ground by recognizing each other’s humanity, putting aside deeply rooted prejudices at play in their initial encounter. Maybe this brief moment of light turns dark again soon after they part, but maybe, hopefully, they sowed mutual seeds of understanding, leading to a brighter future.
Grant Revell.
Mechanicsville.