 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters to the Editor for Oct. 21, 2021: Term limits for judges may offer a balancing act
0 Comments

Letters to the Editor for Oct. 21, 2021: Term limits for judges may offer a balancing act

  • 0

Term limits for judges

may offer a balancing act

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The recent column by Marsha Mercer regarding Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer and the question of retirement emphasizes the political nature of judicial appointments. But it presents another opportunity to raise the question: Should there be term limits for federal judges?

A constitutional amendment limiting judicial terms to 18 years would help recognize the political nature of appointments, and spread them over different administrations and congressional sessions. Retired judges still could serve the court system through substituting and teaching.

We also might limit congressional terms. After all, presidents face broad term limits.

Walt Pulliam Jr.

Henrico.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News